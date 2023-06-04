After reading Bill Halsten’s excellent article on Oklahoma high school football coaching compensation, I have some thoughts:

The article mentions musical programs toward the end. Northeast Oklahoma has high school band programs of similar high caliber competing successfully in national level competitions. It would be interesting to see how those band directors’ compensation compares to their athletic counterparts and noncompeting band directors.

I wish the article had gone deeper into student-to-coach ratios and how they compare to classroom ratios. Including assistant coaches, it seems athletics has an extraordinary ratio of 5-to-1 or less (500-600 athletes and 130-135 coaches is the best I can get on actual numbers from the article). Classroom teachers deal with 20-30 students each.

I also wish this, or a subsequent article, could examine other costs/expenses. I suspect the per pupil expenditure for equipment and supplies is disproportionately high for athletics in relation to classroom expenditures.

Can you imagine how good our schools would be if teachers had those lower ratios so all kids could receive the individual attention that the athletes get? If classroom teachers were compensated to achieve these higher standards of performance? If teachers had the equipment and supplies to excel? If kids received the same accolades as athletes for superior classroom performance?

We get the results we choose to pay for. Is it fair to single out athletic children for preferential treatment? That is what it is. Once again, I am sadly and greatly disappointed in “Oklahoma values.”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.