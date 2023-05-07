The sports column from Tulsa World writer Bill Haisten "Agreeing with Cedar Ridge on having said yes to LIV golf" is disheartening and disgusting.

It states the argument: "Only a monster would condone the human-rights violations alleged to have occurred within the borders of Saudi Arabia, but the good people of Cedar Ridge have no direct ability to change that."

In using the word "alleged," really? Every international human rights organization has determined these abuses to be happening.

Then, sadly, the column argues that it's "great business-and-exposure play for Cedar Ridge." I suppose that means since we can't directly influence Saudi Arabia, we might as well do what benefits us. That's the excuse?

In making the case that a lot of countries have "bad guys," it appears a justification that since everyone does something, we can too. That doesn't even work for 6-year-olds.

This kind of sports-washing is how the "bad guys" increase their influence, making the world a poorer place.

All horrific events in history are ended when people decide to do something — to build momentum and movements — against evil. Bad guys are defeated when each person decides to make a stand.

Am I making too big a deal of this? Does this really make a difference in the world?

Maybe it doesn't in the world. But, maybe it does in our individual communities where we have to live with our own decisions and have difficulty ignoring our moral compass.

