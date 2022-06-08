Letter: Money outweighs life for some in Congress

I am writing in response to two articles in the Sunday paper.

The first is about Sen. James Lankford wanting the National Institutes of Health to report on royalty payments because the employees are paid by the federal government (“D.C. Digest,” June 5).

I would ask Lankford if he also thinks there should be a requirement for members of Congress to publish how much money they and/or their campaign funds receive in payments from special interest groups including the NRA, gun manufacturers, ammunition manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, etc.

Members of Congress are paid by taxpayers and, as a taxpayers, I have a right to know how much money is being paid to influence congressional votes.

The second article is about Markwayne Mullin and his comments on the Constitution (“Political notebook,” June 5). I have a question for Mullin. Were you following the Constitution when you tried to help Donald Trump overturn a free and fair election? And, how much money do you/and your campaign receive in payments from special interest groups like the NRA, gun manufacturers, ammunition manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies?

Plus, I am a Democrat and I know what a woman is. Please stop lying about me.

It is sad to say, but in our country money in the pockets of elected officials is way more important than any human life.

Thoughts and prayers don't cost them anything.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.