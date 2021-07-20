Letter: Modern technology precludes gaslighting over U.S. Capitol insurrection

Before I moved to Oklahoma, I had not heard of the Tulsa Race Massacre. When I did hear of this, it was still being referred to as a riot.

At the time of this event, radio (wasn't commercially used) and television had not yet been invented. Newspapers were the only source of information.

It has taken 100 years, but the truth is finally being exposed.

Fast forward to Jan. 6, 2021. Rioters invaded the Capitol.

Every news agency was broadcasting this insurrection in real time. The rioters themselves were live-streaming their seditious acts.

The openly stated agenda of the rioters was to murder the U.S. vice president and some members of Congress, effectively installing Donald Trump as dictator for life.

As more facts are discovered, we are learning how close we were to waking up in a fascist dictatorship.

Many politicians and TV talking heads are trying to rewrite history to downplay the insurrection as a peaceful tour or rally.

Do they not realize that while they were being sheltered and protected, the reporting of the insurrection was being broadcast all around the world.