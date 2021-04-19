Letter: Modern socialism reaction to failures in capitalism

The letter "Socialists turning America ragy" (April 13) packs in a lot of topics, so I’m going to address only the first one.

I disagree with this perspective on socialism, religious freedoms, equality and the perceptions of “cancel culture.”

With socialism, what is described is much closer to communism.

It’s true that communism was a failed attempt at socialism, but that is not what is being supported here in the U.S. currently.

There are many people from many different cultural, racial and religious backgrounds currently supporting more socialist systems and policies to govern this country and support its people.

That ideal is based on gearing away from capitalism and more towards equality for all, supporting those who need it and trying to make the world a better place, not just richer in wealth.

I offer a challenge to look up some of the standard, accepted definitions of true socialism. It may not be what you think it is.