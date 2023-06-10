Why is it easy for mentally troubled individuals to get military grade weapons but not mental health care? Why are books being banned but not assault rifles?

Why should wealthier families get a tax break to help pay for private, religious school tuition? Why have choices regarding reproductive health care been taken from women? Why does Oklahoma have a state superintendent calling the teacher’s union a terrorist organization?

How come an indicted former president continues to be the leader of the Republican Party? Why do the very wealthy pay lower taxes than everyone else? Why does Oklahoma repeatedly win the race to the bottom when it comes to quality-of-life issues?

The answer to these and other vexing questions is simple. Straight-party voters consistently fail to hold Republicans accountable for silly and disastrous things done in the name of conservatism.

But it’s hard to see what Republicans are conserving these days.

It is not the separation of church and state, not a woman’s unabated right to her body, not the environment, not the integrity of the Supreme Court, not public safety or the common good, not even the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimate election.

What’s being conserved is the hard-right’s grip on power derived in part from gerrymandered districts disenfranchising opposition voters, tipping the scales to favor and ultimately empower hard-right Republicans who use that power to foment hatred and discord.

It’s up to the rest of us to conserve liberty and freedom by voting smarter every election.

