Letter: Mob of five has taken over Supreme Court

Five Supreme Court justices, three of whom were appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by his Senate toadies, are taking control of what use to be our representative government.

They have overturned established laws they deem not compatible with their extremist philosophy in pursuit of a radical political agenda. The five so-called conservative justices have inserted themselves into every aspect of our lives by taking away New Yorkers’ rights to be safe from crazy people with guns and denying government the authority to regulate and maintain clean air and water.

They’re removing the long-standing wall between church and state established by the founding fathers, and they’ve taken away a woman’s right to unfettered control of her body. But they’re not finished.

According to Justice Thomas, it’s now time to “look at” other rights like access to birth control and legal status for same-sex marriages.

The U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned its role as the final arbitrator and guardian of our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and instead has become a runaway mob of five, imposing personal right wing political and religious beliefs on Americans.

In so doing, they’ve declared war on democracy. It’s not a red vs. blue, conservative vs. liberal war. It’s total war on democracy by extremists.

Americans now must set aside political affiliations and become red, white and blue Americans by voting for candidates not aligned with extremist judges attempting to run and ruin America.

