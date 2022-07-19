 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mitch McConnell only gets half the story right on mass shootings

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky says the Highland Park shooting was all about mental health issues and that recent legislation addressed that. He was only half right.

That there was a shooter in the first place had is a mental health issue. That he could kill and maim so many in seconds is a gun issue.

Assault rifles and high-capacity magazines should have been outlawed years ago. Blaming it all on mental health is wishful thinking, when we need realistic, objective thinking. It’s way overdue.

