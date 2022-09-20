 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

Some 14 years ago, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, driven by his obsession for power, set loose a virus into our system of government that has mutated and metastasized throughout the American political system.

Now present in the legislative and judicial branches even at state and local levels, this infection has damaged the lawful and peaceful functioning of our society and government. Determination and fortitude will be required of all of us if this disease is to be overcome and eradicated.

McConnell and what once was the Republican Party do not possess the courage or honesty to even acknowledge their responsibility for the current ongoing assault on our system of government and ultimately our way of life.

Regardless of the ongoing machinations of the amoral, greedy contingent of Republican miscreants, this country must continue to function by adhering to principles based on majority rule with ethical laws and procedures. It is incumbent upon all of us to ensure our democratic republic endures as envisioned by our ancestors and established in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

