Letter: Misunderstanding socialism

Having read several letters to the editor lately describing government services as socialist programs, makes me (and hopefully others) wonder if there are any conservatives still paying attention to how misinformed progressives are.

Consider the letter stating the G.I. Bill that paid for college tuition was equal to the forgiveness of student loans today ("Past free college program built wealth and prosperity for America," Feb. 7).

Perhaps I could see that point if those students had served four or more years in the military, where a person is subject to work or even combat at any time.

Another recent letter espoused the premise that Social Security benefits were also socialistic ("Socialist programs have helped in past American economic recoveries," Dec. 1).

The writer missed the part where the government withholds federal taxes from wages to be deposited into Social Security Administration funds.

Brian Cole, Broken Arrow

