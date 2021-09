My wife and I have been attending the Tulsa State Fair since we moved to the city in 1965.

On most visits, we used the shuttle as a matter of convenience and security. It was always a seamless pleasure.

Since there will be no more shuttle service, and since we are advanced in years, I suppose we have attended our last Tulsa State Fair.

Thank you City of Tulsa for the memories.

