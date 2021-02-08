Letter: Missing outrage for lives lost to abortion

I, too, have felt the pain, sorrow and frustration of the many deaths from COVID-19.

I have also lost a loved one after not seeing her for eight months. I have read the emotional outrage for the unnecessary deaths due to lack of masks and inept leadership and poor policy.

As of Jan. 22, there have been 427,626 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S.

However, in this situation, I have also seen a lot of irony in the emotional angst.

The Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision ruled abortion was to be legal Jan. 22, 1973.

Using the Guttmacher Institute data, 1974 had 744,610 abortions.

Abortions peaked in 1990 at 1,608,600. Through 2020 (with statistical estimation for 2020), there have been 62,502,904 abortions in the U.S. since legalization.

Where is the anguish, the outrage for those lost lives? Instead, there is insistence for “my body, my choice.”

Medical intervention has given us the ability to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Medical intervention has also given us the ability to prevent pregnancy. It has given us the ability to be proactive with contraception.