Letter: Missing my American with much fewer guns

This is not the America I grew up in!

I lived in Los Angeles, and the only violence was occasional drug gang wars. Schools were safe, and you could walk down the street anywhere in the city.

The U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court buildings in Washington, D.C., were very safe and open to tourists.

There were daily tours of the White House, and no one carried a gun for protection.

Then some politician came up with the “stand your ground” law. Then came concealed carry and finally open carry gun laws were passed.

The result has been more people getting shot. A simple bar fight gets out of hand and turns into a gun fight. An AR-15 military-style weapon was used in a school shooting by a kid and in a church shooting.

Then everyone had to have a semi-automatic killing machine for protection.

Gun dealers made a fortune. A person could pick one up at a gun show with no background check plus 1,000 rounds of ammo for a few hundred dollars.

I saw a farmer’s wife with her kitchen apron still on holding an AR-15 at a gun show. The look on her face said “I have no idea why my husband bought me this gun.”