Letter: Misleading cartoon

The political cartoon "Tax and Spend" published on May 4 is a tad off the mark and misleading.

Who is going to be taxed more? The rich.

But that fear tactic slogan is aimed at us regular folk. We are not the ones the Biden administration is going to tax more.

They are aiming to reduce the huge gap between the very rich and the rest of us. Shame on the Tulsa World for perpetuating this lie

Karen Flemimg, Tulsa

