There is a new word I’ve seen used a lot recently — misinformation.

The prefix mis- means a failure (misbehave) or improperly or incorrectly (misspell), so misinformation should mean incorrect information. But I think this interpretation is too simple because it implies that the information is incorrect because of a mistake rather than a calculated, purposeful action.

Misinformation has been used to mislead Americans in regards to many serious events.

That includes a seditious insurrection, in which people claimed the presidential election was rigged, despite many investigations and courts showing otherwise. Even gun deaths are explained away by saying firearms are not responsible for mass murders, people are. But, you don’t see mass murders committed with slingshots or knives or swords.

It’s time to start calling misinformation what it really is — it’s lies!

