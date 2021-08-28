 Skip to main content
Letter: Misinformation coming from Republican candidates to feed the base
I just read the article about Sen. James Lankford's campaign kick-off at the University of Tulsa and am stunned that Lankford still says some people wonder about the 2020 election. 

We know from Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, that it was the safest, most secure election in history. 

So Lankford is feeding his base.

Also letting former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say that the Taliban were afraid of Trump so an evacuation would have gone smoother ignores the secret financial deal the Trump administration made with the Taliban. If they hadn't, the Afghan forces and president would not have just walked away.

President Joe Biden is right that if they won't fight for their own country why should we lose more of our young men and women to help them.

Living in a world of misinformation coming from the Republican Party makes me question how far the lies will go and how many more people will keep buying them instead of thinking and researching the claims.

