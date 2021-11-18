Letter: Military provided me with valuable job skills

As I reflect on this past Veterans Day, I recall my time and service in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard for nearly seven years and feel proud to have helped fellow Americans.

Now, as an operations manager for a renewable energy company, I can serve my country in a new way — by keeping the lights on in local communities through clean, renewable energy.

I gained many technical skills during my military service while learning essential lessons on leadership as a decorated U.S. Army sergeant. This experience is not only beneficial for military service but also a career in renewable energy.

I use the same skills I learned in the military to troubleshoot problems and lead a team for my company, using these skills to have the best crew and the best project site in the whole industry.

I applaud businesses that support veterans and hire them into their leadership ranks. Our military experience brings a different perspective, which can help companies and their employees become more successful.

Renewable energy hires more veterans than any other industry, which I am proud to celebrate this Veterans Day.