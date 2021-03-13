 Skip to main content
Letter: Military, law enforcement take lifetime oath to protect country

In 1962, I enlisted in the Marine Corps. I was proud to do it.

During the enlistment process I took an oath to protect my country from threats, foreign or domestic. I took that oath seriously.

As far as I'm aware, everyone who served in the U.S. armed forces took a similar oath.

What, then, of the former and current military personnel and police who took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol? Did the oath they took expire?

As far as I know, my oath was for life.

