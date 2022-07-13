Letter: Midterm voter turnout was bad; please be sure to vote in next election

The July 8 article about the midterm election turnout broke my heart (“Midterm turnout lower than 2018,” July 8). The numbers are pathetic.

If the only things that get out the vote marijuana or the spectacle of national elections, we are in dire straits. Please get people you know out to vote: Offer to drive, educate, cajole, shame – whatever it takes.

We are in a fragile, aspirational democracy that demands active participation for survival. For all the flag-waving and aggressive nationalism, we are failing in the basics of civic education and engagement.

I’m a poll worker. In one election I worked, we saw four people walk through the door in 12 hours. We can do better.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.