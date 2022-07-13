 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Midterm voter turnout was bad; please be sure to vote in next election

  • 0

The July 8 article about the midterm election turnout broke my heart (“Midterm turnout lower than 2018,” July 8). The numbers are pathetic.

If the only things that get out the vote marijuana or the spectacle of national elections, we are in dire straits. Please get people you know out to vote: Offer to drive, educate, cajole, shame – whatever it takes.

We are in a fragile, aspirational democracy that demands active participation for survival. For all the flag-waving and aggressive nationalism, we are failing in the basics of civic education and engagement.

I’m a poll worker. In one election I worked, we saw four people walk through the door in 12 hours. We can do better.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Brace yourselves for more laws restricting freedoms

Letter: Brace yourselves for more laws restricting freedoms

"This court now tells women, once again, they cannot make decisions as to their own bodies, instead having to handle their personal, private affairs according to the whims of politicians, none of whom know them or have to live with the consequences," says Tulsa resident Richard Eagleton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert