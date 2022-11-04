 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Midterm elections all about bringing decency back

  • 0

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

Are these Republican bridges-gone-too-far ever going to end? Just add the horrible incident involving Nancy Pelosi's husband to the spreadsheet.

I don't even know where to begin. It didn't take five minutes for the pathetic, hateful, and disgusting lies, innuendo, and conspiracy theories to start.

Of course, the usual suspects are some of the first ones spouting this garbage. The ex-president, his son, Marjorie Taylor Green, Ted Cruz, and others. Kari Lake even made a joke about the incident, and the audience laughed.

What happened to basic common decency and humanity? Who raised these people? Where are the supposed Christian leaders? Oh never mind, they are the ones who said Jan. 6, 2021, was a normal tourist visit.

On Nov. 8, please, for our country's sake, vote out the people who are leading the charge over the decency and democracy cliff.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert