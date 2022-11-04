Letter: Midterm elections all about bringing decency back

Are these Republican bridges-gone-too-far ever going to end? Just add the horrible incident involving Nancy Pelosi's husband to the spreadsheet.

I don't even know where to begin. It didn't take five minutes for the pathetic, hateful, and disgusting lies, innuendo, and conspiracy theories to start.

Of course, the usual suspects are some of the first ones spouting this garbage. The ex-president, his son, Marjorie Taylor Green, Ted Cruz, and others. Kari Lake even made a joke about the incident, and the audience laughed.

What happened to basic common decency and humanity? Who raised these people? Where are the supposed Christian leaders? Oh never mind, they are the ones who said Jan. 6, 2021, was a normal tourist visit.

On Nov. 8, please, for our country's sake, vote out the people who are leading the charge over the decency and democracy cliff.

