Letter: Michael Flynn statements on religion an example of threatened freedoms

On a recent morning I was up painting watercolors when I took a break to go to the computer, and what I read online shocked me to my core.

Online was the following headline: "Michael Flynn, Trump's security adviser, calls for one religion."

I broke down and cried like a baby. What are they doing to our country? What happens to all our Catholic, Jewish and Muslim neighbors?

I kept thinking I was dreaming. How has our world devolved to this? This great country of ours was founded on freedom of religion.

Yes, founded on that very principle. And now, this.

The administration of President Joe Biden is no better. Forced vaccination is appalling. Our bodies are own. We have a right to decide.

Do our due diligence, but we're still a free country. At least I think we are.

Our freedoms are slipping away right and left before our very eyes. They are evaporating.

If we don't start simply following the Golden Rule, simply loving our neighbor and doing unto them as we would have done unto ourselves, there will be no off-ramp to our own personal Armageddon.