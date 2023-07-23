I was reading through the latest report from CNBC of the top states for business. I was disappointed that Oklahoma fell from 38th to 41st this year ("Oklahoma 41st in CNBC 'top states for business' rankings," June 12.)

In reviewing the methodology, I found incredible bias in the latest rankings that favor more progressive states.

With workforce rightly being the priority in this year’s report, CNBC weights the category of “Life, Health and Inclusion” (added last year) a whopping 14% of the total because of the supposed importance of “livability” in attracting labor to a state.

What the report counts as livability, however, is compliance to progressive agenda points like inclusiveness of laws, access to reproductive care and voting rights.

Unfortunately for CNBC, worker migration has not followed the pattern it projects.

The two highest states in terms of net positive migration, Texas and Florida, are last and near last in this metric, while states losing the most citizens, New York, California and Illinois, score relatively well on “Life, Health and Inclusion."

Even North Carolina was downgraded on this metric, though it is doing well in recruiting labor.

Oklahoma scores an F in this category, according to CNBC. One category Oklahoma does well in is cost of living, but it is weighted only 2%, and education is only 5%.

I heard all through the legislative session from the Democrats how everyone is leaving the state because of our politics. But reality is we are top 10 in net positive migration.

Inclusion is a false weight that favors progressive states.

