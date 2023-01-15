 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mental health wishes

How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?

As the Suicide Moms support group, having lost our children to terminal cases of mental illness, we continue working to support mental health in our community. To that end, we have compiled our mental health needs wish list for 2023.

For the Tulsa Police Department and Chief Wendell Franklin: Improved and expanded training to ensure citizens dealing with mental illness or substance use will be treated with dignity and compassion; transparent timely response addressing police interactions resulting in citizen injury or death; and immediate department compliance with state open records laws.

For the City of Tulsa: Cease the continuing trauma of fighting against legal claims of the Tulsa Race Massacre victims and their descendants. Work toward true healing for community mental health through restitution for citizens who continue to be impacted by the inherited trauma of the race massacre.

For our legislators: Support for LGBTQ citizens constitutional right to live authentically. Repudiate and reverse discriminatory laws limiting a family's liberty to make personal and medical choices for their children.

This is by no means a complete list of our community concerns, but these we consider must-haves.

