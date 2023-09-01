Working in the mental health field, I know depression and substance use are prevalent in our state across every community and demographic.

In Oklahoma, one in five individuals struggles with mental health issues; nearly 54,000 kids report major depression; and one in 10 will attempt suicide. Statistics continue to rise each year.

With the Tulsa Behavioral Health Center opening soon and resources like Grand Mental Health, CREOKS, Family & Children's Services, Skillz on Wheelz and 988, Tulsa is reaching out to help those in need.

In the past 12 months, around 40,000 people have called the 988 Mental Health Lifeline (988oklahoma.com), with more than 73,856 people admitted to a mental health facility.

There is also a vending machine in the Tulsa Day Center providing free and anonymous fentanyl test strips and Narcan to help those living with addiction. Fentanyl is resulting in more accidental overdoses than ever before. Accidental overdose is the leading cause of death in the United States for those 18-50 years old, according to the CDC. In Oklahoma, nearly 1,000 accidental overdose deaths are reported annually.

Help is available — Oklahomans can call 988 to be connected to a licensed mental health provider. Many law enforcement agencies are using this service through iPad technology to connect a 988 licensed mental health provider with individuals in crisis to talk and assist with providing follow-up services as needed.

Together, we can shape our community to reduce suicide and overdose and end the stigma associated with asking for help.

Editor's Note: Maples is the program manager of the Criminal Justice Division of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

