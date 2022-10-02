 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Memories of 'M.A.S.H.' include a local connection to one of the show's episodes

In Monday’s paper, the Tulsa World had 50 “M.A.S.H.” facts. Here is one more.

"The Colonel's Horse" was a “M.A.S.H.” episode that ran in 1976. In that episode, Col. Potter's horse, Sophie, became sick while Potter was away in Tokyo and had left Radar in charge of her care.

Since Radar didn't know what to do, B.J. (played by actor Mike Farrell) called his father-in-law, Floyd Hayden, who was more familiar with veterinary medicine and lived in Oklahoma.

Well, Floyd Hayden was Farrell's father-in-law in real life and at that time I worked with Floyd at Cities Service Gas Company in Oklahoma City.

Floyd was one of those people who everybody liked. Of course, it seemed like all of us saw that episode and couldn't wait to talk to Floyd about it the next day.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

