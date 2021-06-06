Letter: Memories of 1920s Oklahoma jarring, bittersweet

My family has deep roots in Tulsa; my paternal great-grandparents were allotted land just north of Tulsa, and my maternal grandparents moved to Tulsa during the World War II era.

I've always known Oklahoma, and Tulsa, specifically, has a complicated history.

My paternal grandmother's birth certificate places her birth in 1899 in IT, or Indian Territory. We heard stories of the KKK activities in Oklahoma, and we knew about a so-called "riot," as it was referred to previously.

Our family has a personal connection to that horrible event.

We were warned about unscrupulous non-Indians who would do just about anything to get ahold of Indian land or oil and gas royalties, with the blessing of the U.S. government.

Who could have ever foreseen that those awful times would be examined so publicly at the same time, as events commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are occurring during the making of the movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon"?

These memories are painful and jarring to the spirit, but also bittersweet.

I love Tulsa, with all its rich beauty and, with all its blemishes and scars.