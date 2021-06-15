Letter: Memorial Day editorial cartoon was touching

The editorial cartoon in the May 31 newspaper was amazing.

It said everything we adults felt on that eventful day of remembrance; we are remembering the men and women who gave their lives so that we have the freedom we are enjoying today.

The illustration of the child holding his cap over his heart while saying "Thank you," after his Dad explained what the day was about is so touching.

We fly and exhibit our American flags on that day, but we also have in our hearts the people we are remembering as we wave our flags.

Thank you, Tulsa World.

Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa

