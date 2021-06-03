Letter: Memorial Day coverage

Upon receiving the Tulsa World on May 31, I was shocked to see that the front page contained nothing regarding Memorial Day, except a small article about President Joe Biden's remarks concerning this national holiday.

I am curious as to where the Tulsa World thinks the freedom to publish comes from. Does the Tulsa World not understand that brave men and women of this nation’s armed forces gave their lives so it has the freedom to publish?

I find it deeply disturbing that the Tulsa World neglects the very ones who died for your freedoms. Shame on you.

I hope the Tulsa World can find it in their hearts to turn away from the current neglect and honor those who sacrificed all.

Editor's Note: The front page contained President Joe Biden's Memorial Day comments and a story by reporter Tim Stanley about the Stories Behind the Stars nonprofit initiative to record stories of soldiers who died in World War II, including Tulsan Cecil Garbey profiled in the story.

