Letter: Melissa Provenzano deserves reelection to Legislature

“Education is on the ballot.” These are the words by which state Rep. Melissa Provenzano has run her reelection campaign for House District 79. As a former educator and public school administrator, Provenzano knows what resources Oklahoma public schools need in order to be successful.

In a state where public education is already far behind the national average, Provenzano has fought to protect education funds from corruption, expand resources for schools, and ensure teachers are supported so that they can support students in turn.

However, in a wave of rising partisanship over public education, Provenzano and other educators face a new challenge — protecting Oklahoma students from the ugliness of national politics.

As both parties ramp up their rhetoric with the goal of only beating the other, public school students are being caught in the fray. It is more important than ever before that moderate policy makers, willing to work across the aisle, are elected to our state government.

Provenzano is one such legislator whose record in the past four years demonstrates her commitment to students, bipartisanship, and problem solving.

In this time of polarized politics, Provenzano’s focus on common-sense policy is a breath of fresh air. And if we are to address the challenges that Oklahoma is facing, we must take a step back and take that breath — and then commit ourselves to placing people over politics and policy over polarization.

