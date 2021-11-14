Letter: Medicare recipients need to tread carefully on plan changes

For those of you on Medicare and considering a change, keep in mind that not all Medicare plans in your area will have the medical providers you use.

It is no surprise to me that the media does not expose this flaw that is overlooked by all those "Medicare" ads that are blasted on every TV outlet. These outlets are making a bunch of money from these ads, so they will not rock the boat.

So, keep in mind that even the greatest plan in your area might be useless to you if your trusted medical providers don't accept the coverage you buy.

As for getting your Medicare Part B premium returned to your Social Security income, that will depend under what conditions exist in your state to cover that cost and your income.

Just remember that you will have to live a year with the choice you make. Medicare.gov is a good place to start your search. It takes work to find the best coverage for you, so buyer beware.

