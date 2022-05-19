Letter: Medicaid expansion has helped states that adopt it

Numerous studies have already documented how Medicaid expansion strengthens access to health care, increases affordability, and improves health for low-income populations, as well as reduces racial and ethnic disparities, strengthens rural health care providers, and helps state economies.

There are 14 non-expansion states that have the most restrictive Medicaid eligibility levels in the nation, Oklahoma was among those 14 states. All other states covered adults with incomes up to at least 138% of poverty. As a result, nearly half of the nation’s uninsured population, 14.6 million of 29.6 million total uninsured nationwide, live in those 14 states.

Medicaid expansion will boost federal revenues to the states and the enhanced economic activity will lead to higher state and local tax revenues. Expansion will yield other savings for states as well.

One example of these savings include states and local governments reducing the amount of funding spent on charity or uncompensated care for those without insurance and for mental health and substance abuse services because Medicaid will be able to pay for these services instead.

Millions of low-income Americans in Oklahoma had no meaningful access to health insurance, but due Medicaid expansion that was passed last June this has changed for thousands of Oklahomans.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.