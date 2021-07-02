 Skip to main content
Letter: Media trashes all things conservative
The annual digital news report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism stated that trust in media in the U.S. ranks lowest of the largest 46 industrialized nations.

Poynter Institute, a left-leaning journalism nonprofit professional development and school, points to the “extreme political polarization in the U.S.”

Media critic Glenn Greenwald, former New York Times and The Guardian journalist, said it isn’t surprising that Americans’ trust in the media has cratered.

“The corporate sector of the U.S. media is failing in every respect. And any other industry failing like this would engage in self-critique, asking why. But journalists and media executives never do,” he said.

I contend the U.S. media doesn’t need self-critique and introspection because they intellectually know that their reporting is agenda and leftist-ideology driven and have no intention of ameliorating their coverage of politics.

That’s why we have a free press but nowhere near a fair press.

Or stated another way, the media exalts all things progressive and trashes all things conservative. Media has become the communication division of the Democratic Party.

A free nation cannot exist under an institution so powerful as a corrupt media.

