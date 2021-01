I have seen four years of the media never giving President Donald Trump any credit for doing anything good.

Now here we are with all Democrats in power.

Here it comes: Free college, Green New Deal, gun control, $15 minimum wage to serve hamburgers, no Keystone Pipeline, no border restrictions, no travel restrictions and pack the Supreme Court.

Where will it end?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.