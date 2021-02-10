Letter: Media needs to hold Biden accountable for promise of 100 million shots in 100 days

The Editor's Note on the Feb. 1 letter "Media live in a fantasyland" about the COVID-19 vaccinate rates shows clear bias to making the Biden administration look good.
The note stated that in the final week of President Donald Trump’s administration, the seven-day average was “less than 900,000" doses per day.
Just a little slant left?
Yet, on Jan. 31, the day before the letter was published and 10 days into the new administration, the seven-day rolling average dosages was 1.32 million according to OurWorldData.org.
At that rate of increase, we will likely reach President Joe Biden’s low-ball target of 1.5 million doses per day by mid-February without him taking any new action.
The media should hold Biden to the promise made during the campaign to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days. That will require a dosage rate of two million per day.
Operation Warp Speed under Trump brought us two good vaccines.
All Biden needs to do now is complete the work Trump started.
You can congratulate him when he meets his campaign target in 100 days!
Editor's Note: The U.S. vaccination rate between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 was 4.75 per 100 residents, according to Our World In Data. The rate between Jan. 20 and Feb. 3 is 10.24 per 100 residents. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that as of Jan. 19, the U.S. vaccinated 13,595,803 residents with one dose and 2,023,124 with two doses. As of Feb. 3, the U.S. has given 27.2 million vaccinations of one dose and 6.4 million received both shots.
