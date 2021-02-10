Letter: Media needs to hold Biden accountable for promise of 100 million shots in 100 days

Editor's Note: The U.S. vaccination rate between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19 was 4.75 per 100 residents, according to Our World In Data. The rate between Jan. 20 and Feb. 3 is 10.24 per 100 residents. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that as of Jan. 19, the U.S. vaccinated 13,595,803 residents with one dose and 2,023,124 with two doses. As of Feb. 3, the U.S. has given 27.2 million vaccinations of one dose and 6.4 million received both shots.