Letter: Media live in a fantasyland

The World’s editorial "Free press, free society” (Jan. 18) advances the claim that the press is fair and unbiased and any claim of left-wing media bias is false.
I summarize presidential press coverage: Ronald Regan was an amiable dunce, George H.W. Bush was born with a silver foot in his mouth, Bill Clinton’s sexual dalliances were part of a vast right-wing conspiracy, George W. Bush was a liar.
The media spent three years promulgating the falsehood that Donald Trump colluded with the Russians to win election.
A free press is vital to democracy if it rigorously questions powerful people without regard to political affiliation and ensures the public is cognizant of all relevant facts.
Trump earned much criticism, but will the press hold Joe Biden accountable?
On Day One, Biden issued 15 executive orders that will profoundly affect American society and security.
One allows transgender women and girls to participate in women’s sports. Is this likely to unify the country? Do women athletes welcome this and view it as fair?
Are the 15 executive orders more like tyranny than democracy?
The media trumpets 100 million vaccinations in 100 days as an ambitious goal while ignoring the 1.6 million shots on Trump’s final day (do the math for 100 days).
To America’s detriment, Biden gives Russians exactly the nuclear arms deal they seek, but Trump is soft on Russia?
The Chinese dictator is surely trembling, but all is well in press fantasyland.
Albert Reynolds, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The executive order signed by President Joe Biden states: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” The daily average of vaccines given during the week before Donald Trump left office was less than 900,000, according to Our World in Data.
