Letter: Media live in a fantasyland

Are the 15 executive orders more like tyranny than democracy?

The media trumpets 100 million vaccinations in 100 days as an ambitious goal while ignoring the 1.6 million shots on Trump’s final day (do the math for 100 days).

To America’s detriment, Biden gives Russians exactly the nuclear arms deal they seek, but Trump is soft on Russia?

The Chinese dictator is surely trembling, but all is well in press fantasyland.

Albert Reynolds, Tulsa

Editor's Note: The executive order signed by President Joe Biden states: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.” The daily average of vaccines given during the week before Donald Trump left office was less than 900,000, according to Our World in Data.

