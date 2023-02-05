It’s employers’ responsibility to provide our workers and their families with the support and benefits they need to continue to show up for our customers. Offering affordable and accessible health care benefits is among my top priorities as a business leader.

However, in recent years state legislators have considered meddlesome government mandates that directly interfered with employers’ abilities to offer their workers affordable, quality health care and prescription drug plans. These anti-business restrictions leave businesses and employees like ours in the lurch, with limited health coverage options and higher costs at the pharmacy counter.

Meanwhile, big drug companies continue to raise prices with minimal accountability. These relentless price hikes go well above the rate of inflation, directly threatening the physical and financial health of our employees and their families.

As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, we call on our lawmakers to stand for Oklahoma businesses and our hardworking employees. Our representatives have a chance to be the voice for Oklahoma businesses, and we call on them to say no to bureaucratic red tape that has a very real and negative impact on our community.

Editor's Note: John Killam is the president of Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater.

