Letter: Meaning of life

Recently, our newly appointed attorney general, John O'Connor, announced that he wants to execute seven prisoners ("Oklahoma AG requests execution dates for seven state death row inmates," Aug. 26).

O'Connor, like many of our legislators, has stated he is pro-life.

How does anyone who claims to be pro life support the death penalty?

What is the difference between killing a newly conceived child in the womb and killing a person who is alive?

It is difficult for me to understand how you can be pro-life at conception and also be pro death penalty.

Harold Kalich, Broken Arrow

