Letter: Mean-spirited bill

Bibles were abundant in the Oklahoma Senate chamber on Nov. 16, when senators were sworn in for the next year. Proponents of gender-affirming treatments say conservative lawmakers, increasingly campaigning on social issues that incite anger, have demonized transgender people.

Numerous states across the country are moving to ban gender-affirming care for transgender individuals. 

Here we go again. Evangelical Christians are proposing another series of transphobic bills to criminalize a human condition that they don’t like.

It’s a just another in the large series of legislation that is a solution in search of a problem.

Rep. Jim Olsen and Sens. David Bullard and Nathan Dahm are the chief proponents to this spiteful, mean-spirited and potentially damaging legislation. None of these men are medical or psychology professionals, so I’m not sure what gives them the authority or knowledge to suggest they know what is best for people who identify as transgender.

They don’t understand, and apparently don’t care, what transgender people go through. Their uninformed and religiously-based opinions do not give them the license to criminalize a medical and psychological condition. But they’re evidently going to try.

Here's another way to view this issue: Do nothing.

Let the family and the transgender person make their own decisions on how best to deal with their own health and welfare. They don’t need people like Olsen, Bullard and Dahm to make life decisions for them.

Transgender people have been targeted and killed because of people who want to criminalize any behavior that doesn’t fit into their religiously-based world view. They essentially give license to their followers to discriminate and hate others.

Oklahoma faces sufficient problems. Transgender criminalization is not one of them.

