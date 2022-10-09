Letter: McLain shooting part of a history of north Tulsa's pain

A year and a half after commemorating the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, have we already forgotten that north Tulsa neighborhoods have fended for themselves for decades because of the historic lack of investment and resources north of Admiral?

Have we forgotten that Tulsans would rather judge communities of color and perpetuate hateful racial stereotypes than drive through vibrant north Tulsa neighborhoods or send their children to “poor” public schools?

What happened after the McLain High School homecoming football game is tragic. It is the violence that comes from over a century of hate and racism directed at one area of town and the people who live there.

It is an unsurprising response when pain, poverty, and systemic inequity create trauma that alters the way young people think, feel, and grow. While what happened is not excusable, it is understandable in the context of Tulsa’s hard history. It is a system failure, not a student one.

Tulsa Public Schools and school leaders have devoted time and energy this week to their McLain family, supporting staff and working to ensure a physically, mentally, and emotionally safe space for students when classes resume.

These leaders choose to support a grieving school community rather than reject it for an event that occurred outside of their control. These leaders choose students over fear, reputation, public perception and future votes.

It is a choice any city, state, and school district leader can also make if they only had the courage and decency to do so.

