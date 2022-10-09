 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: McLain shooting part of a history of north Tulsa's pain

  • 0

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

A year and a half after commemorating the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, have we already forgotten that north Tulsa neighborhoods have fended for themselves for decades because of the historic lack of investment and resources north of Admiral?

Have we forgotten that Tulsans would rather judge communities of color and perpetuate hateful racial stereotypes than drive through vibrant north Tulsa neighborhoods or send their children to “poor” public schools?

What happened after the McLain High School homecoming football game is tragic. It is the violence that comes from over a century of hate and racism directed at one area of town and the people who live there.

It is an unsurprising response when pain, poverty, and systemic inequity create trauma that alters the way young people think, feel, and grow. While what happened is not excusable, it is understandable in the context of Tulsa’s hard history. It is a system failure, not a student one.

People are also reading…

Tulsa Public Schools and school leaders have devoted time and energy this week to their McLain family, supporting staff and working to ensure a physically, mentally, and emotionally safe space for students when classes resume.

These leaders choose to support a grieving school community rather than reject it for an event that occurred outside of their control. These leaders choose students over fear, reputation, public perception and future votes.

It is a choice any city, state, and school district leader can also make if they only had the courage and decency to do so.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

"Let us look at what primaries are for. They are for political parties to select their respective nominees for the general election," says Tulsa resident Lloyd Noble II.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert