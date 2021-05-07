Letter: McGirt should not have been retroactive

Regarding the McGirt decision, I understand the reason behind the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. But it should have been in effect from that point, not going back to prior cases.

Juries have wasted time, and now it's just wasting tax dollars to retry cases. The state and federal government don't know who to retry and that lets dangerous individuals out of prison.

And for what? Because we're living on tribal land or a person has tribal citizenship?

Editor's note: If convicted inmates can show they were put in prison by the state and that the state didn't have jurisdiction in the inmate's cases — the essence of the McGirt decision — the courts would have little choice but to apply the law retroactively.

