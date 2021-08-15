Letter: McGirt decision took rights away from tribal nation citizens

The McGirt U.S. Supreme Court decision strips away rights from Native Americans as citizens of Oklahoma.

There is no federal Castle Doctrine or Stand Your Ground law. That means it's possible that if you shoot a home invader, you could be charged with murder.

Tribal courts don't prosecute major felony crimes. So a trial would be in a federal court under the 1885 Major Crimes Act.

This is a step back to the 19th century when our ancestors weren't considered U.S. citizens.

We are again becoming second-class citizens in our own communities.

The McGirt decision hinges on an intellectually dishonest assertion that there are still established reservations in Oklahoma.

Our land was distributed into private ownership by allotment. Even on restricted Indian land, no Native American is reserved there.

Even in Osage County, where the tribal nation still has collective ownership of mineral rights, Native Americans are free to come and go as we please.

The McGirt decision granted us no rights. It only takes them away.