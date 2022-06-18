Letter: McGirt decision could be boost for women's health on tribal lands

It's not often that an opportunity comes along that both advances women’s health care and has an economic angle. A different look at the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision provides that opportunity for the tribes in Oklahoma and other states.

Oklahoma’s recent anti-abortion law is a state law, not a federal law. Parts of Oklahoma’s law criminalize abortion-related acts by women, doctors and others.

However, under the McGirt decision, conduct that is criminal under Oklahoma law is not enforceable by Oklahoma courts if done on tribal land. Instead, federal and/or tribal law controls on tribal lands. If conduct is not criminal under tribal and/or federal law, then under the McGirt decision, Oklahoma courts can’t interfere.

For example: If an Oklahoma woman goes to New York for an abortion, Oklahoma courts can’t interfere because Oklahoma law doesn’t apply in New York.

If the Supreme Court’s six politicians masquerading as justices overturn Roe v. Wade, there will be no federal law dealing with abortion. When Roe is overturned, women's health services, including access to abortion provided by the tribes and available only on tribal lands, would not be subject to the criminal jurisdiction of Oklahoma courts.

The evangelical old white guys in the Oklahoma Legislature would then have to think of some new legislation to criminalize women seeking health care. We all know they would. However, short of an epiphany by the evangelicals, only action by the tribes will keep Oklahoma from continuing to be a wasteland for women's health.

