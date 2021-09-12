Letter: Mayor G.T. Bynum ignoring his plan for citizen oversight of Tulsa Police

I remember as a teen going to the pond on someone’s property around Mohawk Park to skinny dip.

The community police came and knew right away who we were, where we lived and who our parents were.

Instead of handcuffing us and arresting us for trespassing, they took us home to our parents. This is what community police do.

We broke the law, and, yes, we could’ve been charged and ruined our chances of college or jobs.

But the community officer knew our parents and took that into consideration rather than humiliate us because they had the power or because they needed an arrest quota.

A lot of us went on to do great things. One ended up perfecting a laser surgery technique that everyone uses today. Another became a national music star, some became profound educators and corporate administrators.

Mayor G.T. Bynum is ignoring again the citizen oversight committee he originally proposed when he was running for office.

Just like the search for graves from the 1921 Race Massacre, the mayor has reneged on a promise to work with the community for better relations with police.

How can the police police themselves?