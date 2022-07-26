 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mayor, city councilors have to answer for the sad state of Tulsa streets

“Have you hit a chuck hole lately?” is a question that is familiar to older Tulsans. The question was aired in a repeating Tulsa TV political commercial by a candidate running for Tulsa street commissioner.

Street funding is now the responsibility of the City Council and mayor. All Tulsans know very well about Tulsa’s terrible streets. Tulsa drivers would like our big spending city councilors and mayor to answer one question: “Have you hit a chuck hole lately, and what are you going to do about it?”

