Letter: Mayor Bynum should reconsider mask mandate stance

Given his sterling service to Tulsa, why is Mayor G.T. Bynum not supporting another mask mandate? As quoted in the Tulsa World ("Bynum says police needed more for crime fighting than for enforcing mask mandate — for now," Aug. 31), he justifies his refusal by saying, "But if I'm going to pull a police officer off of fighting crime... I'm going to have to have a greater sense of urgency from our health care systems."
That argument is badly flawed. The police are not going to send any officer to enforce a mask violation if that officer is needed to deal with a more serious offense.
Also, Bynum should remember that the vast majority of Tulsans are law-abiding folks. Most would obey a second mandate, thus putting very little drain on police resources.
One effect of a pandemic may be how it affects the thinking of even the most knowledgeable. Consider the position taken by Ascension St. John's chief clinical officer, Dr. Tim Young. Young says his hospital does not favor a mask mandate because it does not want to give a false sense of security.
But unless Young somehow knows that a mask mandate would cause fewer people to get vaccinated, wash their hands, or keep social distance, his failure to call for one seems misguided.
With so many people unwilling to be vaccinated, the need for a mask mandate is clear. So bravo to those councilors who support one.
To Young, Bynum, and our entire City Council: Tulsa needs another mask mandate now. Lives are depending upon it. Lives are depending upon you.
