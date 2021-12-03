Letter: Mayor Bynum needs to keep promises on police reform

Despite Mayor G.T. Bynum’s claims to the contrary, Tulsa needs community-driven policing oversight, along with de-escalation practices, a 24/7 mental health crisis response team and changes in our collective bargaining process.

These are the reforms the mayor promised families like ours, pleading for justice and policies that will save lives.

Tourist dollars have been prioritized over the wants and needs of Black Tulsans, and while disheartened by this inaction, we are not surprised.

After years of Tulsans advocating for community-centered policing oversight, the mayor announced this year that he’d “no longer plans to pursue the creation of an office of the independent monitor.” Instead, any reviews of police use of force will be done “internally.”

No community involvement. No independent oversight. Just more of upholding the status quo.

Our loved ones, Terence Crutcher and Joshua Barre, are among the names of the Black men and women killed at the hands of the Tulsa police. Both were approached by officers in a moment of need, and both received violence instead of support.