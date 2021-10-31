Letter: Mayor Bynum joining Gov. Stitt's attacks on Oklahoma tribes

For five years, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has been all too happy to benefit from the presence of tribal nations in his city. The tribes have been there for Tulsa. When tribes needed Bynum and Tulsa the most, the city not only turned its back, it went on the attack.

Criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and the tribes’ response to it is one thing. It’s a complicated matter. But Bynum and Tulsa has decided to throw in the towel on working out the issues in favor of throwing in with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s effort to overturn McGirt.

Stitt’s mission is to destroy the tribes. McGirt is really about whether America has to keep its promise to tribes. McGirt says treaty promises should be kept and not easily broken. Stitt wants to break them all, with ease. Bynum, shockingly, wants to help him.

History will judge Stitt, Bynum and Tulsa harshly.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.