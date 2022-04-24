Letter: Mayor Bynum hasn't made Tulsa safer

When G.T. Bynum was first elected mayor, I had hoped he would be one of the best. Sadly, he has not.

Everyone can see that Tulsa is not as safe or strong as it should be. Even the mayor of New York City on MSNBC just cited Tulsa as more dangerous than Los Angeles in some respects.

What the hell has happened to Tulsa?

There’s far too much crime, poverty, and other evils in Tulsa. There’s not enough security and opportunity for our children.

Of course Elon Musk wouldn’t send his employees to work in Tulsa. A quick tour of Tulsa would make any smart business person avoid having his people live and work here.

Tulsa feels like Gotham City. Thank God for the Tulsa Police Department.

Bynum must rise to the occasion and figure out how to fix these problems. Or he should step aside and let someone else try.

