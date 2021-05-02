Letter: Mayfest poster should be more festive

Now Mayfest is being politicized. That poster is certainly one of the worst, if not the worse, choice ever made.
It is not an appropriate choice for this event. I usually purchase a copy but not this year.
Mayfest is meant to be a festive occasion. All of the previous poster editions reflected a joyous festival atmosphere.
We have just experienced an awful year. The 2020 Mayfest was canceled. Let's celebrate this one, please.
