 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Mayfest poster should be more festive
0 comments

Letter: Mayfest poster should be more festive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Now Mayfest is being politicized. That poster is certainly one of the worst, if not the worse, choice ever made.

It is not an appropriate choice for this event. I usually purchase a copy but not this year.

Mayfest is meant to be a festive occasion. All of the previous poster editions reflected a joyous festival atmosphere.

We have just experienced an awful year. The 2020 Mayfest was canceled. Let's celebrate this one, please.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene readers the April 26 Tulsa World editorial, "Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposes a prudent budget in uncertain times, but still targets priorities for improvement"
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News