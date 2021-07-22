Letter: Maybe paying vaccine hesitant people would work

Why don’t we just pay people to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

There are so many advantages to increasing the percentage of the population receiving the shots.

Fewer people would get desperately sick, but also there would be the freedom from worrying about who’s vaccinated. And, students wouldn’t have to wear masks.

I’d say $50 a shot would work.

Philanthropists could fund it or generous folks could even choose to “pay it forward” at the local vaccination site.

For those who say it’s not fair since those who’ve already gotten their shots didn’t get paid, remember we’ve had months of COVID-19-free experiences.

Fifty bucks might overcome a lot of vaccine hesitancy. Money talks.

